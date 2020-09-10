CHAMPAIGN — Patricia L. Levitt, 85, of Champaign died Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at home.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Masks will be required. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Jordan-Fairland Cemetery, Fairland, with the Rev. Susie Deeters officiating.
Patricia was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Watseka, the only child of Zealand and Wilma (Brasel) Denton. She married Clyde Levitt Sr. on Oct. 29, 1952. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 1986.
She is survived by their six children, Clyde (Vicky) Jr. of Champaign, Virgil of Nevada, Marion (Valarie) of Arkansas, Barbara Davison of Bement, Kathy (Stanley) Oliver of Champaign and Flossie (Mike) Weber of Florida; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Patricia was also preceded in death by three grandchildren.
Patricia worked for the Unit 4 school district as a baker, earning retirement in 1995. She primarily worked at Garden Hills and Edison schools. She enjoyed going to garage sales and gardening.
