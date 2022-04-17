CHAMPAIGN — Patricia A. Logan of Champaign passed away at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday (April 13, 2022) at home.
She was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Dwight, the daughter of Rex and Alvera Furry.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Weldon (John); grandson Ryan Weldon (Misty) of Champaign; grandson Drew Weldon (Molly) of Champaign; a granddaughter, Madison Weldon (Bryan) of Fithian; two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Sydney of Champaign; and a brother, Chuck Furry (Ura) of Canyon Lake, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Jack and Larry Furry.
Pat was remembered in her younger years as being a wonderful singer and performed in many operettas and weddings. She retired from working at PNC Bank (formerly First National Bank of Champaign) after 35 years of service.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 21, at noon at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Prairieland Anticruelty Program.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).