GIBSON CITY — Patricia M. Montgomery, 82, of Gibson City, formerly of Gulfport, Miss., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare in Gibson City.
She was born March 13, 1937, in McLean, a daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Johnson) Long. She married Kenneth R. Montgomery on June 18, 1983, in Mississippi. He preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2014.
She is survived by four sons, Verle (Tina) O’Bryan of Fisher, Ray (Linda) O’Bryan of Gulfport, Miss., Rocky (Lynn) O’Bryan of St. Louis, Mo., and Steven (Michele) O’Bryan of Fountain, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a niece, Pam (Duane) Cook of Fisher; a nephew, Chuck (Laurie) Quinn of Buckley; several great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sylvia Shaffer; and a son, Gary O’Bryan.
Ms. Pat owned and operated a laundromat in Gulfport for many years. Her greatest love was her family, a word that included anyone in need. She opened her heart and home to many people. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. The Rev. Andy Baker will officiate. Her ashes, as well as those of her husband, Kenneth R. Montgomery, and son, Gary Wayne O'Bryan, will be buried at Willowbrook Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank the people of Eagles View, Transitions Hospice and Heritage Health for all their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Heritage Health, Gibson City.