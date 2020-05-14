CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Anne Moore, 48, of Champaign died at 7:35 p.m. Monday (May 11, 2020) in Champaign. Patricia was born in Centralia on Sept. 19, 1971, a daughter of Patrick and Glenda Moore.
Surviving family members are her father, Patrick Moore of Champaign; her sister, Jodi Heck (brother-in-law Todd Heck) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; and two brothers, Marcius Moore of Champaign and Justin Moore of Fairview Heights. Patricia was a doting aunt to her nephew, Kaden Heck of Sierra Vista, and nieces, Evan Petty of Champaign and Mckenna Heck of Sierra Vista. Patricia loved her large extended family, the Maines family of Centralia.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda; brother, Patrick H. Moore II of Champaign; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Wilma Boyd of Centralia; and paternal grandparents, William Moore of Lansing, Mich., and Majoria Maines of Centralia.
Patricia moved to Champaign at a young age and graduated from Centennial High School in 1989. She attended Parkland College and transferred to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She obtained a bachelor's in psychology and a master's in workforce education in 1999. She was a proud member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority.
Patricia moved to Chicago and spent most of her adulthood in the city. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed reading, writing and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed helping people.
In her professional career, she was a Realtor for a brief period. Advising college students was her true niche. She was an adviser at University of Illinois at Chicago and the City Colleges of Chicago, and was currently working at Parkland College.
Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia is privileged to be assisting the family of Patricia Moore with arrangements. Friends and family are encouraged to come to the Irvin Macz Funeral Home between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, to pay your respects to the family.
Graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Centralia with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating. Any attending the services are asked to abide by social distancing recommendations. Online condolences and memories of Patricia may be shared with the family by visiting www.maczfuneralhomes.com and/or on the funeral home’s Facebook page.