CHAMPAIGN — Patricia L. (Gunning) Moore, 58, of Champaign passed away at 11:49 a.m. Friday (June 19, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Pattie was born on March 22, 1962, in Urbana, the daughter of Dennis and Elizabeth (Kochera) Gunning.
She is survived by one son, William “Billy” Moore; daughter, Mandy Moore; three grandchildren, Sofia, Madi and Lucia; one brother, Dennis Gunning; and two sisters, Denise (Ron) Gerhardt and Elizabeth Hawkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Valerie Ann.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and private family services will be held. Blurton Funeral Home in Hoopeston is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family on Pattie’s everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.