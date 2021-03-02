MAHOMET — Patricia J. O’Neal, 90, formerly of the Champaign area, died peacefully at 9:20 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Patricia, daughter of Charles and Lorene Meyer, was born April 30, 1930, in Indianapolis. She married Robert L. O’Neal on Aug. 5, 1951. He preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2017.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Helfrich of Champaign and Carol (Wayne) Holdcroft of Lead, S.D.; son, William (Becky Taylor) O’Neal of Sidney; three granddaughters, Tara Howard, Heather Duff and Kristina Long; and seven great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by both parents and her brothers, Donald and Charles Meyer.
Patricia graduated from Indiana University School of Nursing in 1951. Her career highlights included hospital, clinic and home health nursing. She also served as president of the Burnham Hospital Board of Directors and was a member of the Burnham Hospital Auxiliary and Champaign Area Health Planning Agency.
Patricia resided in the Champaign area for most of her life. She was a current member of the Chapter AR PEO Sisterhood and the Mahomet Town and Country Women’s Club. She was previously a member of the Junior League and Champaign Junior Women’s Club. She was a member of Mahomet United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later time with close family and friends.
To honor Patricia's memory, donations can be made to the Champaign County Crisis Nursery or Mahomet United Methodist Church.