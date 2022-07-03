MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Patricia Ann Osvatics, 91, of Merrillville, Ind., passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Spring Mill Health Campus, Merrillville.
She was born Nov. 2, 1930, in Danville, to Lawson and Grace (Cook) Jones. Patricia married Bill Francis Osvatics on June 10, 2006, in Mahomet.
Patricia is survived by three children, Terry (Debbie) Hunter, Jeff Hunter and Sue (David) Johnson; a nephew, Jerry White; a niece, Irma Raycraft; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sisters.
Patricia lived her life for her children, and she also enjoyed going camping.
A private celebration of life will be held in Patricia’s honor. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the Alzheimer's Association. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.