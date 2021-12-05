URBANA — Patricia E. Otten, 76, of Urbana passed away on Sept. 21, 2021.
She was born to Robert and Mildred McQuiggin on June 22, 1945, in Gibson City. She was married to Fred E. Otten on Dec. 19, 1965.
She was survived by her sister, Nina Sue Moore of Champaign; two daughters, Janet (Brian) Rust and Nancy (Jerry) Neukomm, both of Cissna Park; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A public visitation and memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Harvest Church, 2118 Cindy Lynn St., Urbana.