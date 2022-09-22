FARMER CITY — Patricia Darlene “Pat” Pagel, 89, of Farmer City, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 12:30 a.m., at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care, on Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022) with her family by her side.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, on Thursday, Sept. 22. Her visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Pat was born on Nov. 17, 1932, a daughter of Marion and Gertrude Todd Babb, in Mahomet. She married Gerald Dale Pagel Sr. on July 14, 1951, in Covington, Ind. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2010.
Surviving are her three children, Terry Pagel, Sue Rhodes and Sherri Harmon. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one sister, Gloria Morfey.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her stepfather; son, Jerry Jr.; granddaughters, Lacey and Tera Rhodes; brothers, William Babb and Harold “Gene” Babb; and one sister, Carolyn Garett.
