BOISE, Idaho — Pat Hobbs (née Patricia or Patty King) died at age 70 of natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at home in Boise, Idaho.
Pat was born May 13, 1951, and attended Homer High School. Pat spent her childhood in Homer and went on to travel extensively throughout the United States and Canada with her daughter and first husband.
In the 1980s, Pat settled in Idaho. She was trained in the family business, King’s Pottery, and went on to work independently as well as running Correctional Industries pottery in the Idaho State Penitentiary.
She also spent time working as a casino security guard, a printing-press operator, a store clerk, a baker, a cafeteria worker, etc., often leaving these jobs in protest over unethical working conditions or other injustices. She never feared quitting a job and was always excited to start a new one!
Pat was obsessed with horses in her younger years and spent much time riding and training them. She loved all animals and often took in stray dogs and cats. She enjoyed nature and loved to take road trips, especially to the Oregon coast and Washington state.
Pat made friends easily and enjoyed socializing, but she also enjoyed spending time alone, making her little house into a jewel box, gardening, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was always a devoted mother.
Pat was predeceased by her beloved second husband, William G. Hobbs, and parents, Irene and Lyle King, for whom she was a caregiver throughout their later years.
She is survived by her daughter, Christi Nogle, and son-in-law, Jim Clinton, of Idaho; her brother, Wesley King, and sister-in-law, Andrea Roby King, of Washington state; her lifelong best friend, Kathy Danner of Illinois; many cousins, including Jackie Ellis Clark and family of Illinois and Kathy Bown and family of Washington state; and her dear cats, Sally Jane and Dandy.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ASPCA.