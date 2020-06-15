SAVOY — Patricia Jane Petry (nee Allen) passed away at her home in Savoy surrounded by family on Sunday (June 14, 2020) at the age of 98. Patricia was an only child, born Sept. 11, 1921, to Marcelle Julia Allen (nee Ziegler), millinery designer and sales consultant, and Glen Hubert Allen, pharmacist and of family founders of Galesburg, Ill.
Patricia attended MacMurray College before transferring to the University of Illinois, where she met the love of her life, Paul Gerald Petry. They were married on Jan. 25, 1941, and enjoyed 65 years together filled with friends, dancing and fun.
Patty and Paul raised eight children: Pamela Petry Ek (Paul), Nancy Ann Hursey (Charles), Deborah Joan Petry, Paul Michael Petry, James Charles Petry (Lori), Polly Jean Hill (John), Jennifer Petry Berns (James) and Stacy Petry Patton (David). Patty had 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Paul (2006), daughter, Deborah, and three grandchildren.
Patty was active with Children’s Home and Aid and Holy Cross Church. She was a fantastic cook and to the end of her life enjoyed reading cookbooks. Some of her happiest memories were getting the giggles (even up to and including her final days) with her children, made all the more fun when it exasperated Paul.
After Paul retired, they owned and operated The Petry Place in Door County, Wis., for 24 years. They formed lasting friendships and created many fond memories in both of their homes. Patricia always had a dog companion over the years; the latest and most loyal dog was her beloved Corky the Yorkie.
There will be a private graveside service. Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Church or the Champaign County Humane Society.
