CENTRALIA — Patricia Eileen Price, 83, of Centralia passed away Saturday (July 13, 2019) at Nature Trail Health Care Center, Mount Vernon.
She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in St. Louis, a daughter of Omar W. McRoy and Gladys Ida (Buff) McRoy. She married Kenneth L. Delaney Sr. in 1950 in Blysville, Ark., and they divorced. She married Truman Price on Sept. 25, 1978, in Grand Junction, Colo., and he survives in Centralia.
In addition to her husband of 40 years, Truman Price of Centralia, she is also survived by two children, Kenneth Delaney Jr. of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and Elizabeth Hilt of Centralia; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles Dennis Delaney; a brother, Charles "Bud" McRoy; and a sister, Alberta Veltman.
Patricia was a secretary for the University of Illinois for 20 years. She was a member of the Centralia VFW Post 2055 Auxiliary. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Centralia, where she helped with the upkeep of the Prayer Garden for many years.
Funeral services for Patricia Price will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, Centralia, with the Rev. Paula Comper officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Centralia. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church for the care of the Prayer Garden and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, 235 N. Sycamore St., Centralia, IL 62801, 618-532-3523, who is honored to be of service to the Price family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting sutherlandfuneralhome.com.