MONTICELLO — Patricia Ann Purcell, 90, of Monticello passed away at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Patricia was born on Jan. 4, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Cletus and Elizabeth (Pfeffer) Pilgrim.
Patricia is survived by her children, Donna Purcell of Urbana, Ken Purcell (Sheila) of Monticello, Marcia Purcell of Bement, Sandy Scott (Chet) of Bement, Rita Walsh (Tom) of Monticello, Bob Purcell of White Heath and Patty Rex (Doug) of Monticello; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dale Purcell; daughter, Ginny Purcell-Wade; one brother; two sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Lieb-Purcell.
Patricia retired from the UI Police Training Institute after 23 years. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church of Monticello. Spending time with her family was her life.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.