MAHOMET — Patricia Ann Rossman, 80, of Mahomet died at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her Mahomet home.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and her family will have a private celebration of life.
Patricia was born April 19, 1940, a daughter of Robert and Esther (Groner) O'Neil in Danville. She married Ralph "Gary" Rossman on Aug. 25, 1962. He survives and resides in Mahomet.
Survivors include her husband, Gary; brother, Robert "Mike" O'Neil of Catlin; two children, Lori Ann Rossman (Mike) Hays of Rantoul and Robert G. (Sage) Rossman of Mahomet; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law and a grandson.
She graduated from Danville High School in 1958 and attended Danville Area Community College for two years prior to transferring to Southern Illinois University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1962. She later received her master's degree in education from the University of Illinois, Champaign. She also took accounting classes at Parkland College in the 1980s.
Patricia worked at Bottenfield Elementary, where she taught sixth grade. She also was a substitute teacher for Unit 4 school district of Champaign. She later took a job as office manager at Newman Hall Foundation/St. John's Catholic Chapel on the UI campus.
She loved nature, birds, gardening and traveling. She adored her large cat, Annabelle, who sat by her side nearly all the time. She enjoyed her home and spending time with her husband of nearly 58 years.
Please make a donation in Patricia's name to Bloomington Faith Church, 8782 N 1550 E, Bloomington, IL 61705. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.