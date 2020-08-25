URBANA — Patricia D. Rozum, 77, of Urbana passed away at 4:45 a.m. Friday (Aug. 21, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Private burial will be in Highland Cemetery, South Bend, Ind.
Patricia was born Feb. 28, 1943, in South Bend, a daughter of Dante Ralph and Mary Rose (Puca) Dainelli. She worked as a registered nurse for 43 years. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Illini Country Stitchers and C-U Sew.
Survivors include a daughter, Sara Rozum Chaney of South Bend, and a son, Frank A. Rozum (Jeanine) of South Bend. Four grandchildren, Madison, Justin, Jessica and Nathaniel, also survive.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and special friend, George R. Davis.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association (als.org). Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.