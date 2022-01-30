URBANA — Patricia J. Sadler, 82, passed away at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at Eagle’s View Supportive Living & Memory Care, Rantoul.
She was born in Urbana on Sept. 11, 1939, the daughter of the Rev. Paul and Olive (Franklin) Huddle. She married Robert Sadler in September 1990 in Urbana. He passed away on May 4, 2001.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Sharon (Jim) Gocking of Monticello; brother, Paul (Melody) Huddle of Los Angeles; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Evelyn Brown.
Patricia attended school in Blueford and worked as a housekeeper for Carle Foundation Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Urbana. Patricia was an avid reader, loved gospel music, played the piano and sang solos in her church.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Renner-Wikoff Chapel prior to services. Pastors Stephen Gocking and Amber Coulter will officiate. Burial will be in Clements Cemetery in rural Urbana.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.