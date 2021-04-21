CHARLESTON — Patricia Ann (Bashore) Schneider passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Sarah Bush Lincoln hospital, Mattoon, with her children by her side.
Patricia was born on June 23, 1936, in Decatur, to Thelma C. and Leon D. Bashore. In June 1956, Patricia married Earl J. Schneider (Bud). They had six incredible children, Amy (Charles) Revilla of Champaign, Kyle (Julie) Schneider of Kauai, Hawaii, Angela (Rob) Jamison of Champaign, Andrea (Randy Cooper) Wilsey-Cooper of Rantoul, Alisa (Chris) Fiorentino of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Arin (Robert) Scott of Mundelein.
Patricia had 19 beautiful grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom she spoke of with tremendous pride.
In 1982, she received a degree in nursing from Louisiana State University (LSU-S) in Shreveport, La., and she spent the next 30 years as an OR nurse, a traveling nurse and eventually retired as the supervisor of nursing at Lincoln’s Challenge, Rantoul.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, who passed away in 1972.
Patricia lived a full and adventurous life; her sister-in-law, Theresa (Schneider) Chayko, described her best as "the ultimate survivor."
The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab Facility in Charleston for the wonderful care given to Patricia as she recovered from a near-fatal fight with COVID-19 in September 2020. They also thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln hospital for the care and comfort given to Patricia and her children during this sad time.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for her family and close friends.
Messages and memories you wish to share may be sent to paschneider1936@gmail.com, where they will be distributed among the family to share and remember.
Illiana Cremation Society is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.