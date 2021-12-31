OAKWOOD, Ga. — Patricia Ann (Smith) Seaman, 90, of Oakwood, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Patricia was born to Merriman Curtis Smith and Ann Virginia (McReynolds) Smith on July 24, 1931, in Oak Lawn. Patricia was married to Paul Edward Seaman on Aug. 11, 1951. They met at the University of Illinois and remained devoted partners in all things until Paul’s death on Aug. 20, 2011.
Patricia earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, teaching physical education and health. Patricia also obtained her real estate brokers license and transitioned to a successful career as a real estate broker in Downers Grove with Montgomery & Associates and later in Northeast Georgia with The Norton Agency.
Patricia also was an entrepreneur, and fueled by her lifelong love of learning, she turned many of her interests into small businesses over the course of her life. While living in Philo, she founded Illini Pines Cattery breeding and showing Persian cats. Later, she learned to refinish furniture and opened an antiques store called The Pines Antiques in Downers Grove. After retiring in Oakwood, Ga., Patricia began hybridizing and selling daylilies, running Pine Garden Daylilies from the late 1980s until the early 2000s. Patricia’s beautiful flowers continue to bloom in the gardens across the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.
Most of all, Patricia enjoyed a quiet and peaceful life with her family members and pets.
Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Kim E. James (Paul) of Flowery Branch, Ga., Wendy A. Seaman of Belleville and Vicki L. Schultz of Bloomington; brother, Thomas Smith (Cheryl) of Gresham, Ore.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Seaman; and great-granddaughter, Danica Faye Winfree.
In memory of Patricia, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.