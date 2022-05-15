CHAMPAIGN — Patricia Ann Lampman Shepard passed away April 30, 2022, at home.
She was the widow of Jack Lyle Shepard. She and Jack lived in Champaign throughout their 54 years of marriage. They were members of McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Champaign.
Pat was born in Angola, Ind., in 1929 and was the oldest daughter of Leland Ralph Lampman and Sarah Roxana Barron Lampman.
She is survived by her sister, Priscilla L. Stephenson; niece, Elizabeth M. Hart; and nephews, Thomas Michael, Giles Swatos, Eric Swatos and James Martin.
Her sister, Sharon L. Michael, predeceased her.
Pat worked as an art teacher in the Monticello school district at Lincoln and White Heath schools for 46 years. Students and fellow teachers loved her unique style of teaching art and creative energy. Pat instilled a sense of adventure and sophistication and shared her love for world travel and art with her students. Pat loved her student’s art so much that she often framed their pieces and displayed them next to prints of Chagall, Renoir and Monet in her home. On her retirement, Lincoln School honored her with “Mrs. Shepard’s Day” in acknowledgement of her contributions to art education.
After she retired from teaching in 1996, Pat volunteered for several local agencies, including Head Start, Champaign schools and Carle Foundation Hospital. Pat enjoyed volunteering as a transport escort for Carle patients and knitting lap throws for Carle patients for many years. Favorite pastimes of Pat’s included doing crossword puzzles, reading, knitting, working in her beautiful flower gardens and travelling. Pat’s favorite destination was always Paris, France, a city she loved and knew intimately. In her lifetime, she traveled to her beloved Paris many times and was always planning another return trip.
Pat was blessed with wonderful friends and neighbors, Belinda, Ann, Dianna, Jane, Sharon and Vince, who were always there for her. The family thanks Pat’s caregivers from Synergy and Transitions for their care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Champaign County Humane Society at cuhumane.org/ or Carle Foundation Hospital at carle.org/giving in Pat’s memory. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.