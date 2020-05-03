CINCINNATI — Patricia "Pat" Stoecker, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Barrington Assisted Living Center in Cincinnati. Pat was born Feb. 11, 1928, in St. Louis, to Lyle and Florence (Doyle) Tenting.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Will Stoecker, and leaves behind her son, Paul Stoecker of Fort Collins, Colo.; daughter, Janet (Steve) Kiener of Cincinnati; and daughter, Anita (Ben) Edge of Easley, S.C. Pat also leaves behind four grandchildren, Annie (Patrick) Main, Scott (Annie) Kiener, Matthew Edge and Kyle Edge; and four great-grandchildren, Clara Main, Eli Main, Larkin Kiener and Wren Kiener.
Pat and Will were residents of Urbana-Champaign from 1949 until 2012, when Pat moved to Cincinnati to be near her daughter. Will taught mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Pat was a secretary for the UI Chemistry Department before her children were born.
She put her secretarial training to good use through the years: typing Will’s thesis; serving in organizational capacities in church committees, service organizations and a literary club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and created a warm and welcoming home.
She was a wonderful listener and had an absolutely delightful laugh. Her Lutheran faith sustained her throughout her life, and she enjoyed many meaningful relationships in her church family.
Memorials are suggested to Carle Employee COVID-19 Assistance Fund, Carle Center for Philanthropy, 611 W. Park St., Urbana, IL 61801; and the Champaign BodyWork Associates Fund for staff during the COVID shutdown, bodyworkassociates.com.
Memorial service will be planned at a later date.