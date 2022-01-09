ROSCOE — Patricia Sue Lewis White, 75, of Roscoe died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Champaign to Cleo Elizabeth (Allen) and Edgar Grant Lewis. She married her high school sweetheart, Terry White, on Aug. 29, 1970, in St. Joseph.
Pat graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1964. She found her calling with nursing and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1967. She lived in Chicago after graduation, where she made lifelong friends and amazing memories.
She continued to bring humor and kindness to her patients and joy to her coworkers as a nurse for 25 years at Swedish American Hospital. Her closest friends would always say Pat “Hung the Moon!” through her wit charm and engaging personality. She could find the humor in anything and her antics could light up a room.
Pat was a woman of endless generosity who enjoyed volunteering, especially at her granddaughters’ school. She was very involved in the lives of her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was always in the front row for hockey games, performances and school events. She loved making family memories, was known as “the fun aunt” and cherished family get-togethers.
She is survived by her husband, Terry; two children, Tracy (Heather) White of Rockford, and Amanda (Nate) Hansen of Des Moines, Iowa; a sister, Barbara Lewis (Michelle) of Redmond, Wash.; a brother-in-law, Ron (Margaret) White; the joy of her life, her four grandchildren, Poppy, Summer, Augie and Sam; and two nephews, Mike and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy; her parents; and her in-laws, Betty and John White.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Private family burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. In her memory, please do a random act of kindness, smile at a stranger and be generous.
To share a memory or offer condolences, visit olsonfh.com.