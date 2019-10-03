ST. JOSEPH — Patricia L. Summers, 89, of St. Joseph died at 6 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia was born July 30, 1930, in Baton Rouge, La., the daughter of George and Louise Locke Reuss. She married Warren Summers in 1950 in Champaign; he died Dec. 14, 2008.
Survivors include one son, Gregory Summers of St. Joseph; one daughter, Amy Summers of St. Joseph; and three grandchildren, Kammie, Kassie and Karrie.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Foster.
Patricia was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Champaign. She also belonged to P.E.O.; in her younger years, she was an avid golfer and raised horses.
Memorial contributions maybe made to First Presbyterian Church.
