MAHOMET — Patricia McHugh Wedig, 67, passed away Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at home in Mahomet.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1954, in Tokyo, Japan, to Robert James and Dorothy Yuriko (Hasebe) McHugh.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Carole McHugh; several friends, nurses and medical personnel; and cats, Buffy, Jody, Max, Duke and Prince.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Patricia was an avid reader, and she enjoyed eating all types of foods. Nursing was her life, and she loved caring for her patients.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Interment will take place in Hawaii at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.