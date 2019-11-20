Champaign — Patrick Dorsey, 69, of Champaign, died at 3:40 a.m. Thursday (Nov.14, 2019) at Willowbrook of Savoy. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Rev. Fr. Lee Brokaw will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chamaign. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy is in charge of arrangements.