CHAMPAIGN — Patrick B. Dorsey, 69, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born Dec. 9, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana to Lawrence E. Dorsey and Florence Dixon Dorsey. Pat attended grade school at Holy Cross Catholic Parish and graduated from Champaign Central High School, where he was a three sport athlete — football, wrestling and track, with football being his favorite. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Administration.
He met his wife, Teresa, while working as Assistant Superintendent at the Champaign Park District. Pat and Teresa were married Aug. 9, 1974, and recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. He was a loving father to Jen (Greg) Hafemann, Jake (Amy) Dorsey, and Joe Dorsey. He is grandfather to Alexandra and Jackson Hafemann and to Henry and Owen Dorsey. He was blessed in life with a loving family and many lifelong friendships.
Pat was very passionate about his career and his community. As co-owner of Petry-Kuhne commercial contractors and a longtime member of Central Illinois Builders, he had the opportunity to be a part of several special projects in and around Champaign (e.g., St. Matthew, Centennial, Parkland, One Main, and numerous UI buildings). He cared deeply for the Petry-Kuhne family and was determined to help the group succeed. Pat also enjoyed using his construction experience in his personal life, including when Pat and Teresa built their first home.
In addition to his family, friends and career, Pat had many other passions, including his love for water skiing. He was hooked at a young age and even bought a boat before owning a car. Many family vacations were spent behind a boat on skis, or even a saucer and stool. He will be remembered fondly and missed dearly by all of us.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, including burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will directly follow at St. Matthew's Feeney Hall.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or other preferred charities.
