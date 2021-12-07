MONTICELLO — Patrick Thomas Hayes, 62, of Monticello passed away at 8:21 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at home.
Patrick was born Aug. 5, 1959, in Monticello, the son of Raymond R. and Betty (Vinson) Hayes. He married Brenda Beals on Feb. 5, 1982, in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hayes of Monticello; son, Brandon Hayes of Monticello; daughter, Katie Kirkum of DeLand; four grandchildren; mother, Betty Hayes of Monticello; sister, Sara (Chris) Dubson of Farmer City; and brother, Tim Hayes of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Michael Hayes.
Patrick was a retired laborer for Local 703. He was a member of the Local 703, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, loved all types of music, and loved spending time with his grandkids.
A private family service will be held at this time with a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Patrick Hayes Memorial Fund in care of the State Bank of Bement in Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.