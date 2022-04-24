LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Patrick John Murphy, 40, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Patrick was born July 29, 1981, in Champaign to Mark and Deborah Murphy. He is survived by his parents; a brother, Andy (Emily); a sister, Maura (Jim Fredwell); five nieces, Peyton, Kierstyn, Raegan and Ryenn Murphy and Camryn Fredwell; and a nephew, CJ Fredwell.
Patrick attended St. Matthew Grade School, Champaign Central High School and Illinois State University.
Patrick loved spending time with his family and many close friends. He enjoyed meeting new people and made friends wherever he traveled. Patrick was a huge fan of his favorite sports teams, including the University of Illinois, Louisville and Notre Dame. He especially loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the backstretch of the Kentucky Derby.
With an adventurous spirit, he was open to new and challenging opportunities, moving to Los Angeles, Louisville, Las Vegas and back to Louisville in the course of his career in Food Service Management.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Malachy Church, 340 Belle Ave., Rantoul, followed by an open house celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. in the upper room at Papa Del’s, 1201 S. Neil St., C.