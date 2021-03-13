GIBSON CITY — Patrick J. Lynch, 68, peacefully passed away Wednesday (March 10, 2021) at home.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Drummer Township Cemetery. Casual dress attire is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Pat was born March 15, 1952, in Bloomington, a son of Francis W. and Helen V. Wright Lynch.
He is survived by two brothers, William (Linda) Lynch of Decatur, Ind., and Gerald (Georgia) Lynch of Gibson City; seven nieces and nephews, Gary (Julie) Coit of Gibson City, Vicki Kirkpatrick of Elliott, Tony (Tonietta) Coit of Sarasota, Fla., Shannon McBarnes of Auburn, Ind., William (Heather) Lynch of Decatur, Ind., Jerry (Laura) Lynch of Gibson City and Darren (Kelly) Lynch of Naperville; and many great-nieces, -nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Frances Lynch and Marie Celeschi.
Pat was a sheet metal worker in Chicago for over 40 years, traveling back and forth. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Bears. Pat often reminisced about his two trips to Ireland and being able to meet several members of the Lynch family. He was happiest spending time with his family and friends.
