WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Patrick M. Briggs, 44, of Wichita Falls, Texas, formerly of Champaign, died Sunday (Jan. 24, 2021).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. Way, Champaign. The Rev. Kerry Thomas Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. CDC regulations will be followed. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.