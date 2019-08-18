CHICAGO — Patrick (Pat) Joseph Mitchell passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Aug. 9, 2019, in Chicago, at the age of 55.
He was born at Mercy Hospital in Urbana on July 30, 1964, to his parents, Francis Eugene Mitchell and Mary Catherine (Mullins) Mitchell.
He is survived by his five broken-hearted remaining siblings, Jean Mitchell of Marysville, Ohio, Jane Mitchell (Michael Alexander) of Dublin, Ohio, Jim (Susan) Mitchell of Woodstock, Ga., Ann (John) Hahn of Washington, D.C., and Kate (Scott) Day of Mahomet. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Phillip Mitchell and Edward Mitchell. A private Catholic burial service will be held later.
Pat grew up in Champaign and graduated from Centennial High School in 1982. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and graduated Summa Cum Laude with both a bachelor’s degree in history and a Juris Doctorate. As an undergraduate, he joined the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity and remained an active member.
Shortly after graduation from law school, he moved to Chicago to begin his career. Pat sincerely enjoyed his last position as the Assistant Director of Subscription Sales for the Joffrey Ballet, where he was dubbed “the attorney working in the Humanities and doubling as the IT expert;” there was not a computer or technical problem he could not fix. He also loved getting to serve as an official taste-tester for Mars Candy Company, knowing he contributed in some way toward that candy’s amazing taste. He truly loved the city and its culture, energy and history.
Pat looked forward to spending quality time with his family and friends and remained the undefeated Champ in family euchre and trivia games (and pretty much most of the other games as well). He was essentially thought of as a walking encyclopedia; he enjoyed helping people by researching and further educating people on topics of interest to them. His family thoroughly enjoyed his many guided tours of Chicago filled with interesting facts of and stories about the city’s history, all while appreciating his great wit and sense of humor. Growing up a White Sox and Bears fan, he remained a proud, loyal and avid fan of both teams throughout his life, and became a huge fan of the Chicago Blackhawks as well.
He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew, coworker and friend to all. His caring nature, patience and tolerance of others will be truly missed by his loving family and work family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please raise a glass of one of his favorite beers, Guinness or Three Floyd’s Zombie Dust.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.