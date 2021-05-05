MONTICELLO — Patrick L. Phelps, 71, of Monticello passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (May 1, 2021) at home.
Patrick was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Battle Creek, Mich. He married Alane Denise Kosinski on July 11, 1981, in South Bend, Ind.
He is survived by his wife, Alane of Monticello; sons, Father Joel of Thomasboro, Scott of Champaign and Neal (Hannah) of Champaign; granddaughter, Charlotte Rose; mother, Norma E. (Houts) Whybrew of Michigan City, Ind.; sister, Carolyn Ballard of Michigan; and beloved nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Jack L. Phelps Jr.
Patrick served in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and then graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He was a retired field manager for Pekin Insurance. He was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello.
His greatest joy was raising his three sons. Pat was their “#1 fan” — coaching their Little League baseball teams and always being active in their lives. He was a tremendous father and loved his family and friends greatly. He will be missed without measure.
From a young age, Pat loved his family trips to the Upper Peninsula, Mich., with his great-grandpa, grandpa and cousins. He continued to enjoy trips up north throughout his whole life with his family, longtime friends and beloved dogs. He was a verified “dog-whisperer,” master outdoorsman and top-notch cook.
A public visitation will be held at St Philomena in Monticello from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Masking and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral Mass will be held following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Diocese of Peoria Seminarian Endowment Fund or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.