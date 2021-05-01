ORLANDO, Fla. — Patrick Malone Phillips, 82, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Rantoul, passed away Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at Select Specialty Hospital, Edgewood, Fla., after fighting a brave battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
He was born May 3, 1938, in Rankin, a son of Cameron and Eunice (Williamson) Phillips. He married Wilma McDonald on July 19, 1963, in Rantoul. She preceded Patrick in death in 2012.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacy (Jeffrey) Larson of Orlando, and only grandson, Zachary Larson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Richard, Kenneth, Roy, Charles and Cameron Jr.
Patrick joined the Army in 1958 and served until 1960. He then started working at the United States Postal Service in 1961 and, after 31 years, retired in 1992.
His favorite hobby was spending time with his grandson, Zachary, especially watching him take karate lessons. He moved to Florida in 2006 to be close to his grandson and help take care of him, but I think Zachary helped take care of my dad.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.