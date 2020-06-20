SULLIVAN — Patsey Ann Neese, 81, of Sullivan, formerly of Urbana, passed away at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Mason Point Nursing Home in Sullivan.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono.
Pat was born in Sullivan on Sept. 20, 1938, to parents Gilbert and Ruby (Fults) Booker. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Deborah Ledbetter; her son, Jim Ledbetter; two brothers, Dick and Jack Booker; and a sister, Helen Fern Booker.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Robert) Ireland of Urbana and Jack Jr. (Rhonda) Ledbetter of Tuscola; two sisters, Linda (Henry) Hoskins of Gays, Ill., and Peg Orr of Fairfield, Tenn.; several grandchildren; and her niece, Jean (Bob) Ashley of Bethany.
Pat graduated from Sullivan High School and attended Parkland College and Lakeland College. She was employed at Clark-Lindsey Village as a certified nurse aide on the nursing staff.
She enjoyed genealogy, antiques and crafting.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mason Point and Lincolnland Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Courage Connection, 508 E. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.