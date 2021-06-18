OAKWOOD — Patsy Jean Davis, 88, of Oakwood passed away at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Patsy was born on Jan. 15, 1933, in Danville, the daughter of James and Gurlie (Sharp) Hardman. She married Hubert Davis on May 15, 1969, at Lincoln United Methodist Church in Danville. He preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2012.
Survivors include one son, David A. (Kandi) Davis of Davenport, Fla.; three daughters, Nancy Strader of Oakwood, Peggy (Jerry) Montoya of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Michelle (Leo) Jeffers of Fithian; grandchildren, Tracy Turner, Bradley Testa, Amanda Sanders, Charlie Jeffers, David Jeffers, Chad Jeffers, Robin Hill, Stephen Hall and Rebecca Sterbenz; great-grandchildren, Brycin, Ryce, Jessica, Alice, Devin, Olivia, Ashton, Jocie, Ellie, Emery, Breanna, Tiara, McKenzy, Braylee, Kelsie and Ariana; and great-great-grandchildren, Macy, Knox, Porter and Paisley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Jones; and son-in-law, Kenny Strader.
Patsy had worked at Kmart and was often recognized as “the Kmart lady” after her retirement. Patsy enjoyed watching "The Bold and The Beautiful," trips to the beauty shop and spending time with family. The highlight of her day was talking to Macy and hearing all about her day.
The family would like to thank the Oakwood ambulance service, Carle physicians and nurses for the great care given to Patsy. A special thanks goes out to Carle patient liaison Rich for his care and support.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Entombment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday before the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Oakwood ambulance service. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.