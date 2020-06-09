URBANA — Patsy Dyer Paul, 89, of Urbana passed away at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbana.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Due to COVID-19, there will be a staff member at the door providing instructions and guidance. A face mask is required to enter the building.
Funeral and graveside services will be private. Pastor Paul Strand will officiate.
Patsy was born in St. Joseph on Jan. 5, 1931, to parents Frank and Mary Grace (Stanner) Denhart. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were one sister, three brothers and a grandson.
On Nov. 12, 1950, Patsy married Jerry Lee Dyer in St. Joseph; he passed away on July 10, 1993.
On July 18, 1998, she married Stanley Paul at First United Methodist Church of Urbana; he survives. Also surviving are her daughters, Connie (Paul) Strand of Tinley Park and Carol (Larry) Strickland of Ormond Beach, Fla. Her stepdaughter, Tammy Paul of Alexandria, Va., two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive her.
Patsy graduated from St. Joseph High School and worked for Washington Elementary School for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Urbana, the Hope Chapter of the Eastern Star, the Illinois Educational Secretaries Association and the Carle Auxiliary. Patsy also sang with the Sweet Adelines and the Chord Cousins Quartet.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patsy’s honor to First United Methodist Church of Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.