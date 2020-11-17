WESTVILLE — Patsy J. Reffett, 77, of Westville passed away at 5:25 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Patsy was born April 17, 1943, in Crawfordsville, Ind., and raised in Mellott, Ind., to Everett and Josephine Bannon Warrick. She married George L. Reffett on June 23, 1984. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, William (Donna) Delp and Steven Delp; two stepsons, Geroge B. Reffett and Donald Reffett; two stepsisters, Deaha Keith and Holly Addis; one brother, Larry Warrick; one sister: Caryolyn Gilland; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Cundiff, Patsy Jo Delp, Heather Delp, Dawn (Jerrod) Williams, Aaron Keith, Anthony Keith, Mercede Addis, Claudia Addis, Grace Addis, Victoria Addis, Katie Smith, Doug Smith and Shelby Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Karissa Cundiff, Hayden Cundiff, Logan Cundiff, Kailub Wasson, Kara Wasson, Jacob Wasson and Karmen Songer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Robert, Jack, Don, Bill and Joe Warrick.
Patsy was a 1961 graduate of Richland Township High School in Newtown, Ind. She worked at General Electric for 30 years, Valmont Electric for five years and Vermilion Rubber Tech. for 10 years. She retired in 2004. She and her husband traveled everywhere in the USA. Patsy loved bowling, dancing, mushrooming, playing poker machines and watching old westerns. She was a great cook, having Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas for the entire family. She enjoyed watching Judge Judy on television, and everyone knew not to bother her while she watched. She will be missed by family and friends and all who knew her.
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Chris Lawler officiating. Burial in Sandusky Cemetery, Westville.
Memorials to the the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.