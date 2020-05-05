CAMARGO — Patsy Little, 85, of Camargo passed away at 6:45 p.m. Friday (May 1, 2020) at the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola. Burial will be in the Camargo Cemetery.
Patsy was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Xenia. She was the daughter of Bryon and Ruth (Stanford) Anderson. She married Norman E. Little on Feb. 22, 1953, in Tuscola. He passed away on Oct. 31, 2018.
She is survived by four children, Robert Little and his wife Diane of Tuscola, Carol Wiekert and her husband Willis of Atwood, Marsha Fortney and her husband Joe of Hindsboro and Greg Little and his wife Patti of Pesotum; eight grandchildren, Heather Poole of Tuscola, Wes Wiekert and his wife Sarah of Sullivan, Jenifer Klinger and her husband Mark of Fort Wayne, Ind., Kimberly Fortney of Chattanooga, Tenn., Christine Fortney of St. Louis, Mo., Clayton Little of Arlington Heights, Morgan Roseberry and her husband Will of Bethesda, Md., and Colton Little of Pesotum; and six great-grandchildren, Michael, Marisa and Mason Poole and Olivia, Jackson and Oliver Wiekert.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three siblings, Billy Curt Anderson, Nancy Allen and Gary Anderson.
She enjoyed Monday afternoon bowling league at the Embassy Lanes in Arcola many years ago and also square danced.
Patsy had been a member of the Mount Gilead United Methodist Church, where she played the piano for many years. She was a member of the Douglas County Home Extension, and she had worked as a secretary for Carso Lawn Care for many years.
Patsy always helped around the farm. She was an avid gardener, was a great cook, liked to sew and loved spending time with her family.