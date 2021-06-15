INDIANOLA — Patsy Rose Cork Puzey went home to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
She was born on Feb. 24, 1928, to Charles and Genevieve Cork. She had one brother, Manley (Hannabelle) Cork.
Patsy’s life was characterized by a love for Jesus Christ, her husband, her children and her community. After graduating from Catlin High School, she married her sweetheart, Dean H. Puzey, on Sept. 26, 1948, at Catlin Methodist Church. They were not just husband and wife but also farming partners, church planters and missionary supporters. They were totally in love and devoted to one another, so much so that they went to be with Jesus nine days apart.
Patsy and her husband raised six children on the farm in Jamaica, Ill. While doing so, she tirelessly supported Dean in a wide range of endeavors. She literally kept the home fires burning by stoking the old coal furnace in their old farm home’s basement (until the kids were old enough to do so!). Each summer, she would climb up on the roof in order to fix leaks by spreading tar (why spend money on new shingles!?). She exhibited great patience as her home was the residence of not only six active children and one busy inventor/farmer, but also of honeybees, mice, ant farms, sickly piglets and kittens, just to name a few. She saw to it that her children enjoyed birthday parties complete with cakes, chemistry sets, bicycles, cousins and more. Patsy cooked three meals a day nonstop for 50-plus years as she tirelessly made hearty farm meals for her family, farmhands and church friends, as well as hosting traveling missionaries. Her selflessness was evidenced by her elaborate (NOT) cosmetic application activities. She essentially swooshed on lipstick in the station wagon as we were on our way … she would jokingly ask Dad, “One round or two?” and he would always say “two!”
Together, Patsy and her husband helped found Bethel Baptist Church in Georgetown. She served in Bethel’s nursery, Sunday school (ladling out gallons of Kool-Aid and passing out countless cookies) and Ladies’ Ministries. Shortly after five Wycliffe missionaries were martyred in Ecuador, South America, they stood on the beach where their friend had buried the martyrs and considered whether to follow in similar full-time missionary footsteps. Instead, the Lord led them to provide significant logistical, financial and prayer support to numerous missionaries and mission agencies. They personally served on many mission fields and spent lots of time sharing Jesus Christ throughout the world.
In all the above activities, she never lost sight of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She enjoyed Jesus and described her prayer life as “going hard after Jesus.” One of her sayings that she repeated countless times (not only with her mouth but also with her heart) was “I just can’t wait to see Jesus.” She was a prayer warrior and a student of scripture. She filled her Bible and various study books with notes, scribbles, names and dates.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and great-grandsonl, Alexander Dean Puzey.
She is survived by her five sons and one daughter, Lyle and Tina Puzey of Sumner (daughters Sarah (Ian Northcott) and Elizabeth (Jonathan Wang)); Timothy and Beth Puzey of Oakwood; Jay and Judie Puzey of Fairmount (daughter Joni (Rob Gunning)); Nathan and Janet Puzey of Lynchburg, Va. (sons Caleb (Sherri) and Joshua (Heather) and daughter Emily (David Marone)); Glenn and Cindi Puzey of Ashland, Ky. (daughters Rachel (Josh Cameron) and Hannah, and son Isaac); Lee and Lynn Efird of Kannapolis, N.C. (son Brian (Hannah) and daughters Tracy (Adam Caskey) and Kristen (Joshua Dellinger)). She had 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown, with the Rev. Aaron Rohde and the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Private family burial will follow. Public visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials to Bethel Baptist church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.