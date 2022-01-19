MONTICELLO — Patsy A. Upton, 72, of Monticello, formerly of Bement, passed away at 8:21 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 16, 2022) at Indiana Health Arnette Hospital, Lafayette, Ind.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Assoication.
Patsy was born July 1, 1949, in Decatur, a daughter of Everett and Letha P. Jacobs Burcham. She married Ellis “Wayne” Upton on Jan. 26, 1974, in Decatur; he passed away on Nov. 24, 2009.
Survivors include four children, Amanda (Wayne) Bialeschki of Monticello, Brandon (Rosemary) Upton of Decatur and Brian and Jeffery Upton, both of New Orleans; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Debbie) Burcham and Everett Earl (Joyce) Burcham Jr., both of Decatur; and many cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Jacobs; and a sister, Bertie Hawkins.
Patsy worked as a CNA at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello for many years.
She loved to bake, especially cakes, chocolates and sweet treats. She loved camping and spending time with her best friends, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bement