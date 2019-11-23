ROSSVILLE — Patsyann Robling, 87, of Rossville passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Heritage Health Hoopeston. She was born on Feb. 27, 1932, the daughter of LeRoy and Anna (Nichols) Hoover in Alvin. Patsyann married the love of her life, Ronald Robling, on Oct. 15, 1950.
Patsyann leaves behind two children, Rhonda Johnson and Michael (Deb) Robling; six grandchildren, Madonna (Steve Cravens) Johnson, Chuck (Jamie Davis) Johnson, Brandi (Jason) Andres, Tyler Robling, Brooke (JD) Stewart, and Marci Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan Flint, Chelsea (Kyle) Hufford, Lexi Dice, Luke Dice, Tate Johnson, Cody Highfill, McKenzie Andres, and Malachi Stewart; four great-great-grandchildren, Trentyn Hufford, Lola Flint, Lennox Flint, and Zachary Hufford; brother-in-law, Curtis Brumley; and sister-in-law, Sue Reed; along with several nieces and nephews.
Patsyann is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; brother, Carroll; sisters, Barbara, Jean, and Bonnie; and a son-in-law, David Johnson.
Patsyann worked as a bookkeeper for many years until she started her own business, Pat’s Upholstery Shop. She was known throughout the area as the person to go to when needing an heirloom or a favorite piece of furniture restored. She was a great seamstress and took great pride in her work to save something others held dear. Her goal was always to please others.
She was a member of the Second Church of Christ.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, reading and bird watching. She also enjoyed cooking and canning food from Ron’s garden.
Patsyann had many hobbies but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family; she loved all her many grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, but those memories will be remembered dearly.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Officiating will be Pastor Bruce McQuigg. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Alvin at a later date. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Patsyann’s name to Second Church of Christ or Heritage Health Hoopeston.
Please join Patsyann’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.