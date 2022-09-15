MAHOMET — Pattie J. Greenwood, 89, of Mahomet died at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1933, in Allendale, a daughter of William Bell and Velma (Sharrett) Bell.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and an infant son who died at birth.
Pattie is survived by her husband, William of Mahomet; son Michael of Mahomet; son Charles (Mai) and their daughter, Susan, of Rockledge, Fla.; and two sisters, Marian Lee and Sharon Taber, both of Fisher.
Pattie graduated from eighth grade in Dundas and later graduated from East Richland High School in Olney in 1951. She graduated from EIU in 1955 with a Bachelor of Education Degree.
Pattie taught third grade in both Taylorville and Champaign. She went on to work as a library technical assistant at the UI until retirement in 1994. She then went to work at the Mahomet Public Library for a number of years, earning a second retirement.
There will be a funeral service at noon Sept. 16 at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with the visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.