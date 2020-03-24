RANTOUL — Patty Danner, 69, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
She was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Fort Campbell, Ky., a daughter of Raymond and Bette (Ford) Michaels.
She is survived by a brother, William (Diane) Michaels of Rantoul; two sisters, Janet (Philip) Warner of Rantoul and Marilyn Elam of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Raymond Michaels Jr.; and a nephew, Matt Warner.
Patty was a 1969 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She worked as a loan officer for many years. She worked at the Budget Truck Rental in Urbana for several years. She enjoyed golf and spent many wonderful hours with her friends on the golf course.
She will be laid to rest at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro, with her family in a private burial of ashes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.