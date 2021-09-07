URBANA — Patricia A. "Patty" Myers, 86, of Urbana passed away at 1:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her home.
Private services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Patty was born June 25, 1935, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Raymond and Edith (Phillips) Sanks. She married William G. "Bill" Myers on April 14, 1954. He preceded in death on Oct. 11, 2010.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Myers-Williams of Jackson, Wyo., Debra Myers of Urbana and Jill A. (Richard) Locher of Elkhorn, Wis.; six grandchildren, Madison, Grace, Caitlin, Dante, Megan and Morgan; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Patty was a graduate of Danville High School. After her children were grown, she went to Danville Area Community College and got an associate degree in executive secretary.
She worked as a secretary at Oakwood High School, retiring when she was 72. She loved music and sang in the choir at the Fithian Methodist Church.
Patty enjoyed visiting with her children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
