URBANA — Paul Alan Friedman, 83, of West Hollywood, Calif., passed away at home on Aug. 16, 2020.
Burial services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Mount Hope Cemetary, Champaign, with Rabbi Alan Cook officiating. A celebration of Paul’s life is being planned for the Spring of 2021 in Urbana.
Paul was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Jack and Eva (Punia) Friedman, on April 21, 1937. After leaving Tilden High School, he joined the Navy at age 17 in January 1955. In the Navy, he served on the aircraft carrier USS Leyte.
He married Mary Lynn Seidel on March 25, 1960, in Urbana, whom he met during his time as an undergraduate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. After graduating from UIUC, he obtained his MFA from the University of Iowa. He was a professor of English for nearly 36 years and, for several years, the director of the creative-writing program at UIUC. He was a published author of two books, “And if Defeated Allege Fraud” and “Serious Trouble,” as well as other writings. Paul was a sharp intellect drawn to the arts and a talented teacher, maintaining contact with many students over the years.
He and Mary spent their adult lives in midwestern college towns until retiring to the Los Angeles area in 2005 to be close to their adult children and young grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Molly.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Mysti; son, Joseph; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Liam, Marlo, Asher, Daisy and Dorothy.
Memorials may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.