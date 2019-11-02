ST. JOSEPH — Paul E. Anderson, 79, of St. Joseph passed away at 9:32 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 31, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. Father Robert Lampitt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Private burial will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Longview, the son of William and Mallie (Thompson) Anderson. He married Sandy Magrini on March 14, 1975, in Urbana. She survives.
He is also survived by a daughter, Kristie (Michael) Behrens of Royal; sons, Blaine (Darci) Baker of Royal and Scott Anderson of Niceville, Fla.; six grandchildren, Chad, Katelyn, Jake, Abigail (Gail, as Pa called her), Kylie and Karlie; and two sisters, Jessie Griffth of Urbana and Barbara (Carrel) Gosnell of Villa Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; three brothers, Orville, Ralph, William; and sister, Novella Williamson.
Paul was a graduate of ABL High School in 1958. He excelled in sports, playing basketball, baseball and football. He worked with his brothers as owners of Tri-R Construction. After retiring, he returned to the workforce with Midwest Commercial Coating. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, recently spending winters on Anna Marie Island, Fla.
Paul loved following the Illini and Cardinals and sorting through his sports cards. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and attending their many sporting events.
The family would like to thank the nurses on the oncology floor at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Mills Breast Cancer Institute, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.