FISHER — Paul Bateman, 87, of Fisher died at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 31, 2021) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.There will be no public services. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is handling arrangements.