MONTICELLO — Paul L. Bell, 64, of Monticello passed away at 1:51 a.m. Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at home.
Paul was born Feb. 5, 1956, in Monticello, the son of Theodore "Ted" and Vi (Hunter) Bell. He married Liz Smith on May 8, 1993, in White Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Bell of Monticello; sisters, Billie Jean Bell Rinderer (Sonny) of Trenton and Shirlie Bell Maxey (Mike) of Wapella; and furbaby companion, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul worked as a construction laborer and farmer. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978 in Vietnam. He was a member of the DeLand Masonic Lodge, DeLand American Legion Post and Laborers Local 703.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Monticello Township Cemetery along with Masonic services and military graveside rites.
Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.