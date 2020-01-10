MARION — Paul E. Brown, 91, of Marion died on Jan. 8, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Douglas County to Bert and Kate Haines Brown. He married Wanda Lou Morrow on Jan. 1, 1948, in Tuscola. She died on Nov. 5, 2019.
Paul is survived by his sister, Ruth Jackson of Homer. He was preceded in death by his wife and three brothers: Bob, Bill and Jack.
Paul fought in the Korean War and worked as an aircraft mechanic at Amarillo Air Force Base in Texas for four years. He then went to work for CIPS for 27 years and retired in 1987.
Paul and Wanda lived several years in Florida after retiring before moving to Tennessee, and later moved to Marion.
Paul was a member of the Moose Lodge in Mattoon.
There will be military graveside rites by the Villa Grove VFW Post Number 2876 at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Hugo Cemetery in Hugo, with Andy Sonneborn officiating. Memorials may be made to donor's choice.