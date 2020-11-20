CHAMPAIGN — Paul B. Bruns, 85, of Champaign went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning (Nov. 18, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
He was born March 29, 1935, in Oregon, Ill., a son of Heye and Elizabeth (Harms) Bruns. He married Betty Sage on April 6, 1958, a American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Pamela (Nicholas) Raby of Houston, Texas, and Cindy Bruns-Gernenz of Champaign; two brothers, David Bruns of Gifford and James Bruns of Urbana; and five grandchildren, Samantha Hewitt of Texas, Lacey Lujano of Arizona, Heather Gernenz of Illinois, Christopher Raby of Texas and Evan Gernenz of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and his parents.
Paul retired from the University of Illinois in 1993 after working in Central Receiving. He also worked for 50 years with the UI Athletic Association and 40 years at the Champaign-Urbana fairgrounds. Paul was also a bus driver for the Rantoul and Urbana school districts for 10 years. He was a member of American Lutheran Church, where he served on the church board. He then became a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Campaign, where he was on the church board and served as Sunday school superintendent for 17 years, then returning to American Lutheran Church. Paul was an avid Illini fan, especially basketball, and he loved to watch Cardinals baseball.
Due to world health situations, private funeral services will be held with burial in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.