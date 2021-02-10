PAXTON — Paul D. Cleary, 89, of Paxton died at 4:20 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 6, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed; masks and social distancing are required.
Paul was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Rantoul, the son of Donald Paul and Nora McNamara Cleary. He married Barbara Jean Mell on Nov. 10, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton. She preceded him in death May 30, 2015.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Rodney) Irvin of Paxton and Alyce (Bob) Hein of Paxton; six grandchildren, Donald (Desiree) Cleary, Mark (Jessica) Irvin, Rachel (Dustin) Steele, Alex (Nicole) Irvin, Angie (Shane) Ritter and Hannah Hein; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Joan) Cleary of Rantoul; and a cousin, Ruthie Frederickson of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Kevin Stone; son, Raymond Cleary; and sister, Patty Robertson.
Paul graduated from Paxton High School in 1949. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton. Paul was a farmer for 68 years, a dairy farmer for over 30 years and a trader of livestock. He was Button Township road commissioner for 28 years and worked for Bill Kruse Auctions ever since 1983.
Paul had a great zest for life and looked forward to each day. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice or to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.